Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Mercyhurst 6-7, Binghamton 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats and the Mercyhurst Lakers will compete for holiday cheer at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Events Center. The Bearcats will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Binghamton is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put the hurt on Lancaster Bible with a sharp 85-60 win on Sunday. The Bearcats were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Binghamton was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lancaster Bible only posted six.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Kent State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Mercyhurst's bruising 82-57 loss to Kent State on Sunday might stick with them for a while.

The victory got Binghamton back to even at 6-6. As for Mercyhurst, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Odds

Binghamton is a big 7.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

