Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Marquette 17-3, Butler 9-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Marquette is 8-2 against Butler since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Friday, Marquette earned an 87-74 win over Villanova. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Stevie Mitchell, who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus three steals, and Chase Ross, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points. Mitchell has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. Less helpful for Marquette was David Joplin's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Butler's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to UConn on Saturday. Butler enjoyed a cozy 86-69 victory over DePaul.

Butler's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Pierre Brooks II, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 13 rebounds. Brooks II had some trouble finding his footing against UConn on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Screen, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 15 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Marquette has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season. As for Butler, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.

Going forward, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over Butler when the teams last played back in December of 2024, winning 80-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marquette since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marquette is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marquette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.