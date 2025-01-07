Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-3, BYU 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marriott Center. The Cougars will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

BYU is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Houston just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Cougars, falling 86-55. The match marked BYU's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 93-65 win over Utah. The Red Raiders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Darrion Williams was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against UCF on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Federiko Federiko was another key player, going 7 for 9 en route to 14 points.

BYU's loss dropped their record down to 10-3. As for Texas Tech, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. BYU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

BYU is a 3.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won both of the games they've played against BYU in the last year.