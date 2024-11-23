Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Furman 5-0, Charleston Southern 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Paladins will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Furman is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Oglethorpe 124-48. With the Paladins ahead 62-17 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Furman smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern came up short against LSU on Tuesday and fell 77-68.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Daylen Berry, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Taje' Kelly was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Furman's victory bumped their record up to 5-0. As for Charleston Southern, their loss dropped their record down to 1-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Furman has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Furman against Charleston Southern in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, as the team secured a 91-47 win. In that contest, Furman amassed a halftime lead of 48-14, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Furman has won both of the games they've played against Charleston Southern in the last 6 years.