Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Kansas City 10-12, Denver 7-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Kansas City Roos and the Denver Pioneers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Roos are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Kansas City is headed into the game having just suffered their closest loss since November 23, 2024 on Saturday. They fell just short of St. Thomas by a score of 68-65.

Meanwhile, Denver finally caught a break after nine consecutive losses. They skirted past Oral Roberts 70-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Pioneers have posted since November 29, 2023.

Kansas City's defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for Denver, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-15.

Going forward, Kansas City is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Kansas City is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Kansas City and Denver were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but Kansas City came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Can Kansas City avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas City is a 5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roos as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Denver.