Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 10-5, Duquesne 6-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Duquesne Dukes and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Duquesne is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Davidson just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-71 defeat to the Wildcats. The Dukes got off to an early lead (up 12 with 9:00 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Jahsean Corbett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 12 for 20 en route to 29 points plus six rebounds. Tre Dinkins III, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a hard 73-57 fall against Saint Louis. The contest marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Saint Joseph's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, and Justice Ajogbor, who had eight points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Ajogbor has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Saint Joseph's struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Duquesne's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Saint Joseph's, their loss dropped their record down to 10-5.

Duquesne was able to grind out a solid victory over Saint Joseph's when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 66-56. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Joseph's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.