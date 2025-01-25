Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Colorado 14-6, Eastern Washington 6-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the N. Colorado Bears and the Eastern Washington Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

N. Colorado is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Idaho just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Vandals.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Arizona.

N. Colorado's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-6. As for Eastern Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 6-14.

Going forward, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

N. Colorado came up short against Eastern Washington when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 85-76. Can N. Colorado avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.