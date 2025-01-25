Who's Playing
N. Colorado Bears @ Eastern Washington Eagles
Current Records: N. Colorado 14-6, Eastern Washington 6-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the N. Colorado Bears and the Eastern Washington Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
N. Colorado is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Idaho just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Vandals.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Arizona.
N. Colorado's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-6. As for Eastern Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 6-14.
Going forward, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
N. Colorado came up short against Eastern Washington when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 85-76. Can N. Colorado avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
N. Colorado is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 152.5 points.
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. N. Colorado 76
- Jan 25, 2024 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. N. Colorado 74
- Feb 18, 2023 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. N. Colorado 77
- Jan 19, 2023 - Eastern Washington 83 vs. N. Colorado 75
- Mar 10, 2022 - N. Colorado 68 vs. Eastern Washington 67
- Feb 24, 2022 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. N. Colorado 76
- Jan 22, 2022 - N. Colorado 87 vs. Eastern Washington 83
- Jan 23, 2021 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. N. Colorado 76
- Jan 21, 2021 - N. Colorado 78 vs. Eastern Washington 76
- Feb 29, 2020 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. N. Colorado 64