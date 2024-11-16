Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Evansville looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Radford 50-32.

If Evansville keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-2 in no time. On the other hand, Radford will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Radford 2-1, Evansville 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the Evansville Aces at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while the Aces will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, Radford earned an 87-75 win over Old Dominion. That's two games straight that the Highlanders have won by exactly 12 points.

Radford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Evansville lost to Middle Tennessee on the road by a decisive 80-63 margin on Wednesday.

Evansville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tanner Cuff, who scored 15 points plus seven rebounds and three steals, and Cam Haffner, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. Joshua Hughes, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Radford now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Evansville, their loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-2.

Radford is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Radford is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Evansville is a 4.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aces as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

