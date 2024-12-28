Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Mercer 6-6, Georgia State 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mercer Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia State Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.6 points per game this season.

Mercer is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Winthrop. Mercer took a 102-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Winthrop on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-57 to Troy.

Mercer's defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mercer has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mercer didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Georgia State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 64-60 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mercer since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Georgia State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Mercer.