IUI Jaguars @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: IUI 2-2, Iowa State 1-0

What to Know

Jaguars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

IUI will head out to face Iowa State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Thursday. IUI fell just short of Eastern Michigan by a score of 74-71. The Jaguars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Paul Zilinskas, who had 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Sean Craig, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa State blew past Kansas City, posting an 82-56 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cyclones.

Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Curtis Jones, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Jones also posted a 63.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Milan Momcilovic was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Kansas City only racked up nine.

IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Iowa State, they now have a winning record of 1-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. IUI hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

IUI took a serious blow against Iowa State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 88-39. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point IUI was down 45-22.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 34.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Iowa State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.