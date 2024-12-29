Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Boston U. 5-7, Maine 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Maine is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Boston U. Terriers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Gym(Maine).

Maine is headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest defeat since February 29th last Saturday. They fell just short of Stony Brook by a score of 74-72. The Black Bears have struggled against the Seawolves recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kellen Tynes, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus four steals and two blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jaden Clayton, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Boston U.'s game last Saturday was all tied up 27-27 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 83-71 to UMass Lowell. The Terriers were up 18-5 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Miles Brewster, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points.

Maine's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Boston U., this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-7.

Maine was able to grind out a solid win over Boston U. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 74-65. Will Maine repeat their success, or does Boston U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Maine is a 3.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Maine.