Who's Playing

LTO Yellow Jackets @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: LTO 0-1, McNeese 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The McNeese Cowboys will face off against the LTO Yellow Jackets at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

LTO is facing McNeese at the wrong time: McNeese suffered their first home loss of the season on Tuesday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos. The Cowboys didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, McNeese had strong showings from Joe Charles, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Christian Shumate, who posted 17 points in addition to seven rebounds and three steals. Shumate is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Meanwhile, LTO had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 87-68 to SF Austin back in November. The Yellow Jackets haven't had much luck with the Lumberjacks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

McNeese's loss ended a 19-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-4. As for LTO, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for McNeese against LTO in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the team secured an 81-49 win. Does McNeese have another victory up their sleeve, or will LTO turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

McNeese won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.