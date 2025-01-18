Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Ole Miss 15-2, Miss. State 14-3

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Miss. State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.8 points per game this season.

Miss. State is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They suffered a bruising 88-66 defeat at the hands of Auburn on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-27.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Josh Hubbard, who scored 17 points plus five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Kentucky on Saturday.

Miss. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss came tearing into Tuesday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 74-64.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Malik Dia, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Dia a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Miss. State's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-3. As for Ole Miss, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Miss. State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miss. State beat Ole Miss 83-71 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Miss. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ole Miss turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.