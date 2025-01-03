Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Northeastern looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 44-34 lead against Delaware.

Northeastern came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Delaware 7-6, Northeastern 8-5

Delaware is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Delaware is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since March 2, 2024 on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 97-76 walloping at the hands of St. John's. The Fightin' Blue Hens were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-29.

Delaware might have lost, but man, John Camden was a machine: he went 9 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points plus three steals. Cavan Reilly, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, Northeastern managed to keep up with Northwestern until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Northeastern fell victim to a painful 85-60 loss at the hands of Northwestern. The Huskies were up 17-4 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Northeastern's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of LA Pratt, who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds, and Masai Troutman, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points. What's more, Troutman also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024.

Delaware dropped their record down to 7-6 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for Northeastern, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Delaware has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.2. Given Delaware's sizable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Delaware's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Northeastern over their last nine matchups.

Northeastern is a 5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Delaware has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.