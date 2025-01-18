Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia Southern 9-9, Old Dominion 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Old Dominion Monarchs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Eagles, who come in off a win.

On Thursday, Georgia Southern needed a bit of extra time to put away Coastal Carolina. They pulled ahead with an 88-87 photo finish over the Chanticleers. The win was some much needed relief for the Eagles as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Old Dominion's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They suffered a grim 62-43 defeat to App. State. The match marked the Monarchs' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Old Dominion struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as App. State posted 14.

The victory got Georgia Southern back to even at 9-9. As for Old Dominion, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern strolled past Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 92-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Old Dominion and Georgia Southern both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.