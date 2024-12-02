Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: William & Mary 3-5, Old Dominion 2-6

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

The William & Mary Tribe's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chartway Arena. The Tribe are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.6 points per game this season.

William & Mary will head into Sunday's contest ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat App. State on Sunday, but the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 23-point defeat they were dealt on Friday. William & Mary lost 79-76 to App. State on a last-minute jump shot From Dior Conners. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Tribe, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

William & Mary's loss came about despite a quality game from Noah Collier, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Collier a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 67-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Duquesne.

Devin Ceaser put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. His performance made up for a slower game against High Point on Monday.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

William & Mary's loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Old Dominion, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: William & Mary has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary beat Old Dominion 84-79 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for William & Mary since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

William & Mary has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Old Dominion.