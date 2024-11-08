Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: N. Kentucky 0-1, Purdue 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the N. Kentucky Norse at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will be strutting in after a victory while the Norse will be stumbling in from a loss.

Purdue is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They took down TX A&M-CC 90-73.

Purdue got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Braden Smith out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 assists. That's the most assists Smith has posted since back in January. The team also got some help courtesy of Fletcher Loyer, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points.

Purdue was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as TX A&M-CC only posted 14.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 74-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of Florida State on Monday.

Looking forward, Purdue is probably looking forward to this one considering their 20.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 16-13-1 record against the spread.

Purdue ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 24-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $653.91. On the other hand, N. Kentucky was 3-13 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Purdue is a big 20.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Boilermakers, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

