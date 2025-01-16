Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-5, Rider 5-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rider is heading back home. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Having struggled with nine defeats in a row, Rider finally turned things around against Niagara on Sunday. They skirted past the Purple Eagles 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Broncs have posted since February 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's entered their tilt with Sacred Heart on Sunday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-71 victory over the Pioneers.

Rider's win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11. As for Mt St Mary's, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Rider didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Mt St Mary's when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 61-57 victory. Does Rider have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mt St Mary's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Mt St Mary's.