Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: N. Kentucky 7-6, Robert Morris 8-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Kentucky has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UPMC Events Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Kentucky is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 58-47 victory over SC State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Robert Morris). They came out on top against St. Francis by a score of 90-77 on Saturday. The Colonials' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Robert Morris was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

N. Kentucky pushed their record up to 7-6 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Robert Morris, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-5.

N. Kentucky beat Robert Morris 70-60 in their previous matchup back in February. Does N. Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Robert Morris turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.