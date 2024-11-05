Halftime Report

A win for San Jose State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against Western Illinois.

San Jose State entered the matchup with seven straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it eight. Can they turn things around, or will Western Illinois hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Western Illinois 0-0, San Jose State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the San Jose State Spartans. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Illinois smashed the glass last season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. It's a different story for San Jose State, though, as they averaged only 30.9.

Looking back to last season, Western Illinois finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, San Jose State finished 9-22.

Western Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-13 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Western Illinois considering the team was a sub-par 5-7 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $445.27. San Jose State will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 5-5 as such last season.

Odds

San Jose State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

