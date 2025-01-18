Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-8, Seattle 7-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. The Thunderbirds are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with six losses in a row, Southern Utah finally turned things around against UT Arlington on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-68 victory over the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Seattle made easy work of Utah Tech on Thursday and carried off an 82-62 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Redhawks have posted against the Trailblazers since February 6, 2021.

Seattle smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Southern Utah now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Seattle, their win bumped their record up to 7-10.

Southern Utah came up short against Seattle in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 78-68. Can Southern Utah avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seattle has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Southern Utah.