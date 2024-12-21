Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: East Texas A&M 2-10, South Florida 5-6

What to Know

The East Texas A&M Lions are taking a road trip to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yuengling Center. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row, East Texas A&M finally turned things around against Abilene Christian on Wednesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 68-67 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, South Florida entered their match against Bethune-Cook. on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. South Florida fell 77-69 to Bethune-Cook. Thanks to that defeat, the Bulls now have a three game overall losing streak to go with their drought on the road.

The losing side was boosted by Jamille Reynolds, who scored 15 points in addition to six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Utah State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

South Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

East Texas A&M's victory bumped their record up to 2-10. As for South Florida, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

East Texas A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

Odds

South Florida is a big 12.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

