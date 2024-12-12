Who's Playing
Bob Jones U Bruins @ Winthrop Eagles
Current Records: Bob Jones U 0-1, Winthrop 8-3
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles will face off against the Bob Jones U Bruins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past four games -- so hopefully the Bruins like a good challenge.
Winthrop's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Winthrop walked away with a 96-89 victory over Coastal Carolina.
Bob Jones U kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Bob Jones U lost to Western Carolina, and Bob Jones U lost bad. The score wound up at 100-61.
Winthrop pushed their record up to 8-3 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Bob Jones U, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.
Everything came up roses for Winthrop against Bob Jones U in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 90-49 victory. In that match, Winthrop amassed a halftime lead of 43-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.
Series History
Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Nov 28, 2023 - Winthrop 90 vs. Bob Jones U 49