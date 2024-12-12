Who's Playing

Bob Jones U Bruins @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Bob Jones U 0-1, Winthrop 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will face off against the Bob Jones U Bruins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past four games -- so hopefully the Bruins like a good challenge.

Winthrop's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Winthrop walked away with a 96-89 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Bob Jones U kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Bob Jones U lost to Western Carolina, and Bob Jones U lost bad. The score wound up at 100-61.

Winthrop pushed their record up to 8-3 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Bob Jones U, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Winthrop against Bob Jones U in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 90-49 victory. In that match, Winthrop amassed a halftime lead of 43-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.