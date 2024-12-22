Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Morgan State 6-8, Iowa State 9-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Morgan State Bears in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Cyclones' favor as the squad sits on 24 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Bears have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Iowa State is headed into the matchup following a big win against Neb.-Omaha on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Iowa State simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Neb.-Omaha 83-51. The Cyclones have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 26 points or more this season.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keshon Gilbert, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points. Gilbert's performance made up for a slower contest against Iowa on Thursday. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Jefferson, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Neb.-Omaha only posted ten.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last match, Morgan State made sure to put some points up on the board against Campbell on Sunday. Morgan State walked away with an 86-76 win over Campbell.

Morgan State relied on the efforts of Will Thomas, who went 12 for 19 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds, and Kameron Hobbs, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five assists. The dominant performance also gave Thomas a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.2%).

Iowa State's victory bumped their record up to 9-1. As for Morgan State, their win bumped their record up to 6-8.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Iowa State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging 14.6. Given Iowa State's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.