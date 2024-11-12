No. 1 Kansas faces Michigan State on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions Classic. The marquee showdown between two of the most successful programs in college basketball is one of the best games of the 2024-25 season. Kansas has won the last three matchups against Michigan State.

The Jayhawks are coming off a thrilling 92-89 win over North Carolina last week at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas built a 20-point advantage in the first half against the Tar Heels before squandering the lead down the stretch. Kansas star big man Hunter Dickinson scored the go-ahead basket with 1:17 remaining and knocked down a clutch free throw with 12 seconds left to secure the win.

Michigan State opened the season with back-to-back blowout wins over Monmouth and Niagara at home. In the 96-60 win over Niagara, Jaxon Kohler recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in 18 minutes. MSU's last win over Kansas came in 2015.

Kansas is a 6.5-point favorite according to FanDuel sportsbook. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

How to watch Kansas vs. Michigan State live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV

Kansas vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

What version of Kansas will show up against Michigan State? Will it be the team that looked like the consensus top-ranked team against North Carolina or the team that looked vulnerable in the second half at home? In this matchup, the former is more likely. The difference between this year's roster and last is Kansas has the depth to wear teams down. That will be the difference in this one. Pick: Kansas -6.5