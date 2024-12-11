The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) and the Colgate Raiders (2-8) are set to battle in a non-conference contest on Wednesday evening. Kentucky started off the season with a 7-0 record before being upset by Clemson on Dec. 3. The Wildcats bounced back with a 90-89 win over then-No. 7 Gonzaga in overtime on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Raiders are on a four-game losing skid after falling to Northeastern by three points on Sunday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Wildcats are 32-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Colgate odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 157. Before entering any Colgate vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from proven college basketball expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the betting industry since 2005. He is up nearly $900 over the past four college basketball seasons, and he is 21-7 (+978) on his last 28 college basketball picks. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has dialed in on Kentucky vs. Colgate and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Kentucky vs. Colgate:

Kentucky vs. Colgate spread: Kentucky -32

Kentucky vs. Colgate over/under: 157 points

Kentucky vs. Colgate picks: See picks here

Kentucky vs. Colgate streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Kentucky can cover

Junior guard Otega Oweh has been leading the way for the Wildcats this season. Oweh thrives in the paint and the mid-range area. The New Jersey native leads the team in points (15.7) to go along with 4.2 rebounds. He has scored 15-plus points in three of his last five games after finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds against Clemson on Dec. 3.

Senior center Amari Williams is a mobile and active force around the rim. Williams leads the team in rebounds (9.3) and blocks (1.9) while scoring 10.1 points per game. He also shoots 55% from the floor and has grabbed double-digit boards in five games this season. In addition, he has blocked two-plus shots in six games this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Colgate can cover

Junior guard Brady Cummins is the go-to option on the offensive end. He can score from all three levels and owns a smooth perimeter jumper. He leads the team in points (11.3) and shoots 37% from beyond the arc. Cummins has scored 15-plus points in two of his last three games.

Senior guard Nicolas Louis-Jacques is another scorer and ball handler in the backcourt. Louis-Jacques logs 10.9 points per game and makes 37% of his 3-pointers. The Florida native has scored in double figures in three straight games. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Kentucky vs. Colgate picks

Severance has analyzed Colgate vs. Kentucky from every possible angle. He's leaning Under on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can see Severance's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Colgate, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the proven expert who is 21-7 in his last 28 college basketball picks, and find out.