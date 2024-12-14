One of college basketball's most intense and stories rivalries will write a new chapter Saturday when No. 5 Kentucky hosts Louisville at Rupp Arena in Lexington. For the first time in over 15 years, someone other than John Calipari will be roaming the sidelines for the home team after the former Wildcats coach left for the vacant job at Arkansas this past offseason.

Under former player and program legend Mark Pope, Kentucky is off to a 9-1 start, which includes wins over Duke and Gonzaga. The Wildcats survived a potential upset bid in their last game against Colgate but prevailed in a 78-67 win at home. Kentucky has won five of the last six meetings against Louisville.

Louisville is off to a 6-4 start under first-year coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 77-74 win at home over UTEP earlier this week.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 | Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Kentucky vs. Louisville prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

The classic "throw the records out the window" line whenever rivals face off couldn't be truer in this scenario. Kentucky is a double-digit favorite at home over Louisville, but this game should be close. Kentucky has looked rejuvenated under Pope, while Kelsey has brought a glimmer of hope into a once proud program. The Wildcats should defend home court, but the Cardinals will keep it interesting down the stretch. Pick: Louisville +12



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter UK -12 Louisville Kentucky Louisville Louisville Kentucky Louisville S/U Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.

