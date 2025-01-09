Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Queens 9-6, Lipscomb 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Lipscomb is heading back home. They and the Queens Royals will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Lipscomb will face Queens after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161.5 points. Lipscomb couldn't have asked for a better start to 2025 than the 96-64 blowout they got against North Florida. The Bisons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 24 points or more this season.

Lipscomb was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Florida only racked up ten.

Queens' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 92-83 win over FGCU on Saturday. That's two games straight that the Royals have won by exactly nine points.

Lipscomb is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for Queens, they pushed their record up to 9-6 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 15-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won both of the games they've played against Queens in the last 2 years.