The Kansas State Wildcats will host the LSU Tigers in a Big 12 versus SEC showdown on Thursday's college basketball schedule. Both teams are 2-0; Kansas State is 2-0 at home, while LSU has yet to play on the road. The Wildcats have won both previous meetings with the Tigers. LSU is 1-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while K-State is 0-2 ATS.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. LSU odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 149.5 points. Before entering any LSU vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas State vs. LSU spread: Kansas State -8.5

Kansas State vs. LSU over/under: 149.5 points

Kansas State vs. LSU money line: Kansas State: -372, LSU: +294

Why Kansas State can cover

Last Saturday, KSU earned a 77-64 victory over Cleveland State, and Brendan Hausen was the offensive standout. He went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and was one of four Wildcats with at least 11 points. Coleman Hawkins was another key player, scoring 12 points along with five assists, four blocks and three steals.

Hawkins was a prized transfer for KSU after making All-Big Ten last year with Illinois, where he filled up the box score on a nightly basis, ranking in the top 20 of the conference in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. He adds to an already strong K-State defense that led the Big 12 in both field goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed a year ago. The Wildcats have also performed admirably ATS since Jerome Tang took over as coach in 2022, going 24-16 as a favorite, which is a 60% cover rate. See which team to pick here.

Why LSU can cover

Meanwhile, LSU beat Alabama State 74-61 on Sunday, with Cam Carter leading the way with 21 points. Jordan Sears posted 18 points along with five assists and two steals, while Dji Bailey had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds. The Tigers also held the Hornets to just 1 of 20 from beyond the arc, a 5% conversion rate.

That 3-point defense was a continuation of LSU's opener, in which it limited the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks to just 21.4% from deep. Conversely, LSU's strength on offense is its 3-point shot as it ranked third in the SEC in 3-point percentage a year ago. Additionally, K-State not playing since Saturday may actually benefit LSU as the Wildcats have been a bit lethargic after lengthy rests. Since the start of last season, Kansas State is just 3-7 ATS when having at least four days off. See which team to pick here.

