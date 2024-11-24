The 2024 Empire Classic will be a one-game showcase of two high-profile programs, as the Maryland Terrapins will take on the Villanova Wildcats. Maryland is off to a 4-1 start on the season after missing the NCAA Tournament last season, while Villanova is 3-3 and also failed to earn a trip to the Big Dance. These two teams went head-to-head at Finneran Pavilion last year and the Wildcats were able to pull off a 57-40 win as 6.5-point home favorites.

However, this time around it will be a neutral site game, with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Terps are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Villanova odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before entering any Villanova vs. Maryland picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has dialed in on Maryland vs. Villanova and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Villanova vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Villanova spread: Maryland -4.5

Maryland vs. Villanova over/under: 138.5 points

Maryland vs. Villanova money line: Maryland -221, Villanova +187

Why Maryland can cover

The Terps are coming off a 108-37 win over Canisius on Tuesday where seven different players reached double-figures in scoring and the team shot 54.2% from the floor while limiting their opponent to just 25.5% from the floor. Julian Reese led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Selton Miguel had 15 points.

Maryland's only loss so far this season came against an unbeaten Marquette squad that is poised to jump into the top 10 in the rankings after a big win over Purdue earlier in the week. Kevin Willard's team is 3-2 against the spread on the season.

Why Villanova can cover

After going to the Final Four in Jay Wright's final season, Villanova is only two games over .500 during the Kyle Neptune tenure. However, the Wildcats are coming off a 93-49 win over Penn on Tuesday in a Philadelphia Big 5 rivalry matchup.

Villanova held the Quakers to just 26.9% shooting in the victory and Eric Dixon led all scorers with 23 points. Wooga Poplar also contributed 19 points off the bench and the two seniors are Villanova's top two scorers and rebounders on the season. Dixon is averaging 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds, while Poplar is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

How to make Maryland vs. Villanova picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 140 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Villanova vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?