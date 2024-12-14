Who's Playing
Bryn Athyn Lions @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks
Current Records: Bryn Athyn 0-0, Md.-E. Shore 2-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
What to Know
The Bryn Athyn Lions will start their season against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks. Tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hytche Center.
Md.-E. Shore is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Sunday. They fell just short of Wagner by a score of 63-61. It was the first time this season that the Hawks let down their fans at home.Their loss dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Bryn Athyn, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.
Bryn Athyn was dealt a punishing 88-55 defeat at the hands of Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in February. Can Bryn Athyn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Md.-E. Shore has won all of the games they've played against Bryn Athyn in the last 3 years.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Md.-E. Shore 88 vs. Bryn Athyn 55
- Nov 12, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 90 vs. Bryn Athyn 43
- Nov 13, 2021 - Md.-E. Shore 91 vs. Bryn Athyn 42