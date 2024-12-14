Who's Playing

Bryn Athyn Lions @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Bryn Athyn 0-0, Md.-E. Shore 2-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bryn Athyn Lions will start their season against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks. Tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hytche Center.

Md.-E. Shore is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Sunday. They fell just short of Wagner by a score of 63-61. It was the first time this season that the Hawks let down their fans at home.

Their loss dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Bryn Athyn, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Bryn Athyn was dealt a punishing 88-55 defeat at the hands of Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in February. Can Bryn Athyn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won all of the games they've played against Bryn Athyn in the last 3 years.