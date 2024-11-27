The 2024 Maui Invitational Championship will be held on Wednesday and the No. 4 Auburn Tigers will take on the Memphis Tigers. Both teams are 6-0, with Auburn running through Iowa State and North Carolina to make the final while Memphis beat UConn and Michigan State. Memphis failed to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament, while Auburn was eliminated in the first round.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui. Auburn is an 8-point favorite in the latest Auburn vs. Memphis odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before entering any Memphis vs. Auburn picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 season on a 162-118 betting roll (+1952) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has dialed in on Memphis vs. Auburn and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Auburn vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. Auburn spread: Memphis +8

Memphis vs. Auburn over/under: 155.5 points

Memphis vs. Auburn money line: Memphis +278, Auburn -355

Why Memphis can cover

After an overtime win over the defending national champions, Memphis beat Michigan State, 71-63, on Tuesday to advance to the tournament final. Tyrese Hunter led the squad with 23 points and PJ Haggerty also chipped in 16 points in the victory.

Haggerty is a Tulsa transfer who averaged 21.2 points per game last season and he's averaging 21.3 points in his first season at Memphis. Hunter has played at Iowa State and Texas, and he's averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 52.6% from the 3-point line. Memphis is 6-0 against the spread this season.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers are coming off a show of force against No. 12 North Carolina, winning 85-72 on Tuesday to advance to the tournament final. Johni Broome continued his dominant season with 23 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.

He was one of six Tigers to reach double figures in scoring and Auburn covered comfortably as 3.5-point favorites. They're now 4-1-1 against the spread and Auburn is shooting 51.8% from the floor this season.

How to make Memphis vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 155 points.

So who wins Memphis vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations?