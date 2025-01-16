The No. 18 Memphis Tigers will try to remain in solo first place atop the American Athletic Conference when they face the Temple Owls on Thursday night. Memphis is riding a four-game winning streak and has won its first three games in AAC play. Temple has won three of its last four games, including a 73-70 win at Rice on Saturday. The Tigers notched an 84-77 road win in last year's meeting between these teams.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Liacouras Center. Memphis is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Temple vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under is 155.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Temple vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -8.5

Temple vs. Memphis over/under: 155.5 points

Temple vs. Memphis money line: Memphis: -413, Temple: +322

Why Temple can cover

Temple enters this game with momentum, having won three of its last four games. The Owls picked up a 73-70 win at Rice on Saturday, as New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points. He averaged double digits the last three seasons for the Lobos, and he is averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game this season.

Mashburn is knocking down 43.1% of his field-goal attempts as a volume shooter, and he is capable of keeping Temple in this game. Steve Settle (11.1 ppg) and Zion Stanford (10.7) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Owls have covered the spread in four of their last five games, while the Tigers have only covered three times in their last 10 games.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis picked up some quality wins during non-conference play, beating teams like UConn, Michigan State, Clemson, Virginia and Ole Miss. The Tigers have been able to build on that momentum in AAC play, winning their first three games to take over solo first place in the standings. They cruised to a 90-62 win at FAU in their lone conference road game, despite being just 3-point favorites.

Senior guard Tyrese Hunter had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while sophomore guard PJ Haggerty added 19 points and five rebounds. Haggerty leads the Tigers with 22.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, followed by Hunter (15.1 ppg), Colby Rogers (12.3) and Dain Diana (11.4). They have won six straight meetings between these teams.

