Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Miami and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-28 lead against Mt St Mary's.

If Miami keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-7 in no time. On the other hand, Mt St Mary's will have to make due with a 7-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 7-4, Miami 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miami. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row, Miami finally turned things around against Presbyterian on Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 94-75 margin over the Blue Hose. The Hurricanes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Lynn Kidd led the charge by dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kidd is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Cleveland, who went 9 for 12 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds.

Mt St Mary's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with an 80-72 victory over LIU on Wednesday.

Mt St Mary's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Miami's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-7. As for Mt St Mary's, their victory bumped their record up to 7-4.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Miami hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Mt St Mary's, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given Miami's sizable advantage in that area, Mt St Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Miami is a big 17.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

