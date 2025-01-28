Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Minnesota 11-9, Michigan State 17-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan State is 8-2 against Minnesota since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Breslin Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Spartans come in on 12 and the Golden Gophers on three.

Michigan State is returning to their home court after beating Rutgers on theirs, despite the fact Rutgers has dominated at home this season. Michigan State came out on top against Rutgers by a score of 81-74 on Saturday.

Michigan State relied on the efforts of Coen Carr, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Jase Richardson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. Carr is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Michigan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rutgers only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over Oregon on Saturday, taking the game 77-69.

Minnesota can attribute much of their success to Dawson Garcia, who went 13 for 19 en route to 31 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. The matchup was Garcia's fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Parker Fox, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Michigan State's win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-2. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.

Michigan State strolled past Minnesota in their previous matchup back in December of 2024 by a score of 90-72. Will Michigan State repeat their success, or does Minnesota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.