Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans
Current Records: Minnesota 11-9, Michigan State 17-2
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Michigan State is 8-2 against Minnesota since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Breslin Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Spartans come in on 12 and the Golden Gophers on three.
Michigan State is returning to their home court after beating Rutgers on theirs, despite the fact Rutgers has dominated at home this season. Michigan State came out on top against Rutgers by a score of 81-74 on Saturday.
Michigan State relied on the efforts of Coen Carr, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Jase Richardson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. Carr is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.
Michigan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rutgers only posted nine.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over Oregon on Saturday, taking the game 77-69.
Minnesota can attribute much of their success to Dawson Garcia, who went 13 for 19 en route to 31 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. The matchup was Garcia's fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Parker Fox, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Michigan State's win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-2. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.
Michigan State strolled past Minnesota in their previous matchup back in December of 2024 by a score of 90-72. Will Michigan State repeat their success, or does Minnesota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 04, 2024 - Michigan State 90 vs. Minnesota 72
- Mar 14, 2024 - Michigan State 77 vs. Minnesota 67
- Feb 06, 2024 - Minnesota 59 vs. Michigan State 56
- Jan 18, 2024 - Michigan State 76 vs. Minnesota 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Michigan State 71 vs. Minnesota 69
- Dec 08, 2021 - Michigan State 75 vs. Minnesota 67
- Dec 28, 2020 - Minnesota 81 vs. Michigan State 56
- Jan 26, 2020 - Michigan State 70 vs. Minnesota 52
- Jan 09, 2020 - Michigan State 74 vs. Minnesota 58
- Mar 23, 2019 - Michigan State 70 vs. Minnesota 50