Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Niagara 1-0, Michigan State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Michigan State Spartans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Breslin Center. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Niagara is headed out to face Michigan State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Niagara blew past Houghton, posting a 100-65 win. With the Purple Eagles ahead 55-34 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Niagara was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Michigan State was far and away the favorite against Monmouth on Monday. Michigan State was the clear victor by an 81-57 margin over Monmouth. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Spartans have posted since January 4th.

Among those leading the charge was Jaden Akins, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Szymon Zapala was another key player, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Niagara must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 27.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, Niagara was a solid 8-7 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $422.77. On the other hand, Michigan State will play as the favorite, and the team was 16-9 as such last season.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 27.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 28-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

