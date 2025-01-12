A Big Ten battle will take place on Sunday when the Northwestern Wildcats host the Michigan State Spartans. After making the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons, Northwestern is off to a 10-5 start and is 1-3 in Big Ten play. Meanwhile, Michigan State is 13-2 and a perfect 4-0 in the conference. However, the Wildcats have won three of the last four head-to-head matchups with the Spartans and have covered the spread in all four meetings.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. The Spartans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under is 138 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 season on an 189-130 betting roll (+2985) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Michigan State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Northwestern vs. Michigan State spread: Northwestern +2.5

Northwestern vs. Michigan State over/under: 138 points

Northwestern vs. Michigan State money line: Northwestern +125, Michigan State -151

Northwestern vs. Michigan State picks: See picks here

Northwestern vs. Michigan State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Northwestern can cover

The Wildcats have had a week to recover after a bruising 79-61 loss to Purdue last Sunday. It was the second loss in a row for Northwestern but it was the first time all season that Collins' squad had lost a game by more than five points. However, the Wildcats have still covered the spread in seven of their last eight games.

Nick Martinelli and Brooks Barnhizer have been a devastatingly effective one-two punch for Northwestern all season. Martinelli is averaging 19.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.9% from the floor and 42.9% from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Barnhizer has stuffed the stat sheet with 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 after rattling off eight wins in a row, which included a neutral-court win over North Carolina and four wins over conference opponents. Most recently, the Spartans destroyed Washington, 88-54, on Thursday at home as 14-point favorites.

The Huskies shot just 32.7% from the floor and went just 3-for-16 from the 3-point line in a smothering defensive effort by Michigan State. Jaden Akins led all scorers with 20 points and Jeremy Fears Jr. had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. The Spartans also won the rebounding battle 36-23 and have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Northwestern vs. Michigan State picks

The model has simulated Michigan State vs. Northwestern 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Northwestern spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 189-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.