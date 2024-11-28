The 2024 ESPN Events Invitational begins on Thursday when the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Wichita State Shockers in first-round action. The winner will advance to the finals of the four-team holiday college basketball tournament where it will play the winner of Wake Forest vs. Florida. The Golden Gophers are 5-1 on the season while the Shockers are a perfect 5-0.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. The Shockers are 2-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Wichita State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before entering any Wichita State vs. Minnesota picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 season on a 162-118 betting roll (+1952) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Wichita State vs. Minnesota:

Minnesota vs. Wichita State spread: Wichita State -2

Minnesota vs. Wichita State over/under: 137.5 points

Minnesota vs. Wichita State money line: Wichita State -132, Minnesota +111

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota is coming off a hard-fought 68-65 win over Central Michigan on Monday. Dawson Garcia had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the victory and continues to be the driving force behind a solid start. He's averaging 22.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Last season, Garcia averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds to earn All-Big Ten honors. The former North Carolina and Marquette transfer is now in his third season with the Golden Gophers and he's piled up 1,575 career points already.

Why Wichita State can cover

The Shockers are unbeaten on the season and are coming off a dominant 88-63 win over Saint Louis last Friday. Justin Hill led Wichita State with 17 points and Corey Washington contributed 13 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Wichita State won the turnover battle 14-7 and also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Billikens 41-33 while limiting them to just 39.7% shooting from the floor. The Shockers have won the turnover battle in every game they've played this season and are 3-2 against the spread on the season.

How to make Minnesota vs. Wichita State picks

The teams are predicted to combine for 140 points.

So who wins Wichita State vs. Minnesota, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.