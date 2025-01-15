Who's Playing

S. Illinois Salukis @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: S. Illinois 6-11, Missouri State 7-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the S. Illinois Salukis and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Salukis have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

S. Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 88-78 win over Missouri State on Saturday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Salukis as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Jarrett Hensley was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 16 en route to 30 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Sheridan Sharp was another key player, posting ten points along with five rebounds and two steals.

S. Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.

S. Illinois' win bumped their record up to 6-11. As for Missouri State, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 7-10.

Series History

Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.