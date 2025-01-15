Who's Playing
S. Illinois Salukis @ Missouri State Bears
Current Records: S. Illinois 6-11, Missouri State 7-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the S. Illinois Salukis and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Salukis have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
S. Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 88-78 win over Missouri State on Saturday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Salukis as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.
Jarrett Hensley was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 16 en route to 30 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Sheridan Sharp was another key player, posting ten points along with five rebounds and two steals.
S. Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.
S. Illinois' win bumped their record up to 6-11. As for Missouri State, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 7-10.
Series History
Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.
- Jan 11, 2025 - S. Illinois 88 vs. Missouri State 78
- Jan 31, 2024 - Missouri State 76 vs. S. Illinois 75
- Mar 03, 2023 - S. Illinois 54 vs. Missouri State 51
- Feb 05, 2023 - S. Illinois 73 vs. Missouri State 53
- Jan 21, 2023 - S. Illinois 61 vs. Missouri State 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Missouri State 69 vs. S. Illinois 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Missouri State 81 vs. S. Illinois 76
- Feb 17, 2021 - Missouri State 68 vs. S. Illinois 53
- Feb 10, 2021 - Missouri State 65 vs. S. Illinois 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Missouri State 84 vs. S. Illinois 59