UT Martin Skyhawks @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: UT Martin 4-7, Morehead State 4-6

Morehead State is preparing for their first Ohio Valley matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Skyhawks have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Morehead State is headed into the match following a big win against Ky. Christian on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Morehead State put the hurt on Ky. Christian with a sharp 86-63 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Eagles have posted since November 6th.

Morehead State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask UT Martin). They steamrolled past Champ. Christ. 123-56 on Sunday. With the Skyhawks ahead 68-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Morehead State's victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for UT Martin, their win bumped their record up to 4-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Morehead State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid victory over UT Martin in their previous matchup back in March, winning 84-78. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or does UT Martin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Morehead State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UT Martin.