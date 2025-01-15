Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Colgate 6-11, Navy 5-12

Navy will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall.

Last Saturday, Navy lost 75-74 to Loyola Maryland on a last-minute jump shot From Braeden Speed. The Midshipmen were up 35-23 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played. Another player making a difference was Austin Benigni, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Colgate posted their biggest win since December 6, 2023 on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Boston U. 87-50. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-25.

Colgate can attribute much of their success to Jeff Woodward, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. Those seven assists gave Woodward a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyle Carlesimo, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus three steals.

Colgate was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Navy dropped their record down to 5-12 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Colgate, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Navy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Colgate, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, Colgate will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Colgate took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking Navy against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Colgate.

Colgate is a 3.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Navy in the last 6 years.