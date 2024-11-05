Halftime Report

A win for Nevada would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Nevada leads 37-34 over Sam Houston.

If Nevada keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Sam Houston will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Sam Houston 0-0, Nevada 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.91

What to Know

Nevada is on a three-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Sam Houston is on a three-game streak of away wins (also dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Sam Houston Bearkats will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lawlor Events Center.

Looking back to last season, Nevada had a stellar season and finished 26-6. Similarly, Sam Houston assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.

Nevada strolled past Sam Houston when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 78-60. Does Nevada have another victory up their sleeve, or will Sam Houston turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

As for their next game, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Odds

Nevada is a big 8.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.