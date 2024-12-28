The North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-10) for a men's college basketball battle on Saturday on Paramount+. The Eagles are looking to climb back toward the .500 mark after winning three of their last five games but falling 82-67 to the Longwood Lancers their last time out. They visit an Aggies side that is also looking to turn their season around and snap an eight-game losing skid in the process.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, NC. The latest North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central odds from SportsLine consensus list the Aggies as a 1-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. You can watch Saturday's game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which you can get free for the first week when you sign up here.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Big Ten on CBS, the NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all plus your first week free when you sign up here.

How to watch NCCU vs. NCAT

North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central date: Saturday, Dec. 28

North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central time: 2 p.m. ET

North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central live stream: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

College basketball picks for NCCU vs. NCAT

Before tuning into the North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

For N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central, the model is backing the Eagles to cover the spread. Central is 5-6-1 ATS on the season but has only failed to cover in three of their last five. The Eagles also have the upper hand when it comes to their all-time record against the Aggies and have won two of the last four head-to-head matchups, including a 67-62 victory last December.

North Carolina Central guard Po'Boigh King leads the team in points (15.9) while fellow guard Keishon Porter leads the way in steals (1.8) and put up 20-plus points in back-to-back games in December. The Eagles will lean on these two players to have another big game as SportsLine's model projects North Carolina Central as the side with all the value. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.