The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the North Carolina Tar Heels in ACC action on Tuesday. These programs used to be less than 40 miles apart before Wake Forest moved its campus to Winston-Salem in 1956. The Demon Deacons are one of the conference's pleasant surprises this year, with a 14-4 record overall and a 6-1 mark in the ACC. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels underachieved against a difficult non-conference schedule and are just 12-7, but have managed a 5-2 start in the league.

Tipoff from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are favored by 1 point in the latest Wake Forest vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 147.5 points. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. UNC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UNC vs. Wake Forest:

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread: Wake Forest -1

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest over/under: 147.5 points

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest money line: Wake Forest -112, N. Carolina -107

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine



North Carolina vs. Wake Forest streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Wake Forest

Wake Forest came out on top against Virginia Tech by a score of 72-63 on Saturday and extended its winning streak to five games. Hunter Sallis went 10 for 17 en route to 24 points while adding seven rebounds and two steals. It was his seventh game in a row with at least 22 points.

Cameron Hildreth also came up big, going 7 for 13 en route to 21 points. Both Sallis and Hildreth are seniors and an experienced roster has been a huge boost for Steve Forbes' squad this season. His top four scorers and rebounders are playing at least their fourth year of college basketball. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back North Carolina

Meanwhile, North Carolina is coming off a 72-71 loss at the hands of Stanford on Saturday to end a four-game winning streak. Elliot Cadeau had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in the defeat and R.J. Davis added 19 points while dishing out five assists.

The Tar Heels were 12-point favorites over the Cardinal, but failed to cover as a double-digit favorite for the fourth time this season. However, North Carolina has won seven of its last 10 against Wake Forest and covered comfortably with a 21-point win as 8-point favorites in the last meeting between these programs in Jan. 2024. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Wake Forest and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.