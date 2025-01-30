Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Green Bay 2-20, Oakland 9-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oakland and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Oakland is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Robert Morris just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 73-71.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 17th straight defeat. They took an 81-66 bruising from Clev. State.

Oakland's loss dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-20.

Oakland came up short against Green Bay when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 69-59. Will Oakland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Oakland and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.