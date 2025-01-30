Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: Green Bay 2-20, Oakland 9-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Oakland and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Oakland is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Robert Morris just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 73-71.
Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 17th straight defeat. They took an 81-66 bruising from Clev. State.
Oakland's loss dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-20.
Oakland came up short against Green Bay when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 69-59. Will Oakland have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Oakland and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 25, 2024 - Green Bay 69 vs. Oakland 59
- Jan 06, 2024 - Oakland 79 vs. Green Bay 73
- Feb 09, 2023 - Oakland 59 vs. Green Bay 47
- Dec 31, 2022 - Oakland 81 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Oakland 68 vs. Green Bay 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 08, 2021 - Green Bay 84 vs. Oakland 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 23, 2020 - Oakland 92 vs. Green Bay 88
- Jan 16, 2020 - Green Bay 73 vs. Oakland 69