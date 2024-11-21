Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Oral Roberts 2-3, Ole Miss 4-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.98

What to Know

Golden Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Oral Roberts came up short against Belmont and fell 90-80. The loss hurts even more since the Golden Eagles were up 48-31 with 19:47 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by Sam Alajiki, who went 9 for 14 en route to 28 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Issac McBride was another key player, earning 19 points in addition to eight assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss waltzed into their match on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 84-69. With that victory, the Rebels brought their scoring average up to 76 points per game.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Murray, who scored 16 points along with six assists and two steals. What's more, Murray also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Mikeal Brown-Jones, who posted 14 points in addition to two steals.

Oral Roberts now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Ole Miss, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oral Roberts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oral Roberts came up short against Ole Miss in their previous meeting back in November of 2016, falling 95-88. Can Oral Roberts avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 21-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.