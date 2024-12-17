Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Southern U. 5-4, Ole Miss 9-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars and the Ole Miss Rebels will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Ole Miss is hoping to do what Lindsey Wilson couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Southern U.'s winning streak, which now stands at four games. Southern U. blew past Lindsey Wilson 94-69.

Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss made the experts look like fools on Saturday as the team pulled off a huge upset of Southern Miss. They steamrolled past the Golden Eagles 77-46. Winning may never get old, but the Rebels sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

Ole Miss' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sean Pedulla led the charge by going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus two blocks. Jaylen Murray was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus two steals.

Southern U. pushed their record up to 5-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Ole Miss, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern U. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.