We've got another exciting SEC showdown on the schedule as the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Both teams enter Tuesday's showdown with a 14-2 record. Alabama is 7-0 at home, while Ole Miss is 2-1 on the road. The Crimson Tide have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven straight against the Rebels.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread: Alabama -11.5

Alabama vs. Ole Miss over/under: 164.5 points

Alabama vs. Ole Miss money line: Alabama: -704, Ole Miss: +501

Alabama vs. Ole Miss streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

Ole Miss is hoping to do what Texas A&M couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Alabama's winning streak, which now stands at eight games. Alabama came out on top against Texas A&M by a score of 94-88. Among those leading the charge was Mark Sears, who had 27 points. For the season, Sears is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. The Tide also got some help courtesy of Chris Youngblood, who finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. The Crimson Tide easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted nine. Alabama is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games and 7-1 in its past eight meetings against Ole Miss at home. See which team to pick here.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss had already won two in a row, a stretch where the Rebels outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points, and made it three on Saturday. Ole Miss walked away with a 77-65 victory over the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Malik Dia out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jaemyn Brakefield was another key playmaker, going 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The Rebels have now won eight of their last nine games and are 10-3 against the spread in their past 13 contests. See which team to pick here.

