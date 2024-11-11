Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-1, Pittsburgh 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will face off against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Petersen Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Friday, Pittsburgh didn't have too much trouble with Murray State as they won 83-68. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaland Lowe, who earned 20 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Damian Dunn, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid victory over NC Central on Friday, taking the game 88-82.

Pittsburgh's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Gardner-Webb, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Pittsburgh strolled past Gardner-Webb when the teams last played back in December of 2020 by a score of 67-50. Does Pittsburgh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Gardner-Webb turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won both of the games they've played against Gardner-Webb in the last 8 years.