Delaware State Hornets @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Delaware State 2-2, Providence 4-0

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

The Delaware State Hornets are taking a road trip to face off against the Providence Friars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Delaware State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their match on Saturday with ease, bagging a 93-51 win over Cheyney. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Hornets have posted since December 5, 2023.

Delaware State was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Providence had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-65 win over the Phoenix. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Jayden Pierre, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Pierre a new career-high in threes (four).

The victory got Delaware State back to even at 2-2. As for Providence, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Delaware State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.